The Rossville Lady Bulldogs took the first set of a non-league match with Christian Heritage on Monday night, but dropped the next two as they opened the 2021 season at home.
Rossville took the first set, 25-20, but the Lions would come back with 25-22 and 25-14 victories to clinch the best-of-three match.
Shea Crowley served up seven aces for the Blue-and-White, followed by Cameron Roe and Taylin Parkman with three each. Parkman also recorded a pair of kills.
Brylee Graham had two kills and Kinsley Smith had two aces to go with three assists. Libero McKenzey Moore finished the night with two aces, two digs and a kill, while Marlee Jakupovic rounded out the stat sheet with one kill.
Rossville (0-1) is set to host Trion on Tuesday in the first NGAC contest of the season. The varsity match will begin at 5:30 p.m.