Rossville Bulldogs

The Rossville Lady Bulldogs put up a fight, but dropped a varsity match at Gordon Lee on Tuesday, falling 25-20 and 25-13.

Stella Stephens had three aces, two kills and two digs for the Lady Bulldogs. Haylee Cross recorded three kills and an assist. Piper Newbille collected two kills, a dig and an assist. Callie Hayes had one kill and one assist, while Maya Bible chipped in with one ace.

The Lady Trojans also won the JV match, 25-5 and 25-12.

Marlee Jakupovic had two aces. Liahna North added one ace and Naomi Dawson had one kill.

Individual statistics for the Lady Trojans were not available as of press time.

