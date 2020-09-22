The Rossville Lady Bulldogs put up a fight, but dropped a varsity match at Gordon Lee on Tuesday, falling 25-20 and 25-13.
Stella Stephens had three aces, two kills and two digs for the Lady Bulldogs. Haylee Cross recorded three kills and an assist. Piper Newbille collected two kills, a dig and an assist. Callie Hayes had one kill and one assist, while Maya Bible chipped in with one ace.
The Lady Trojans also won the JV match, 25-5 and 25-12.
Marlee Jakupovic had two aces. Liahna North added one ace and Naomi Dawson had one kill.
Individual statistics for the Lady Trojans were not available as of press time.