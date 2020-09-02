The Rossville Lady Bulldogs varsity team broke through on Tuesday with their first win of the season, besting Dade, 25-13, 25-17, in Rossville.
Piper Newbille was a force on the serving line with 12 aces. She also added two assists and one kill. Callie Hayes added three aces, as did Maya Bible, who also had a kill and a dig.
Haylee Cross picked up two kills, two assists and an ace. Sarah Ellis had a pair of kills. Olivia Middlebrooks finished with two aces and one kill, while Stella Stephens recorded one ace, one kill, one dig and one assist in the victory.
Dade would take the JV match in a three-set thriller. Rossville won the opener, 25-6, but the Lady Wolverines rallied for a 25-18 win in the second set before a 16-14 win in the third-set tiebreaker.
McKenzey Moore paced the Lady Bulldogs with nine aces and two kills. Wilma Wilson had four aces. Brylee Graham and Cameron Roe had two aces each, while Roe added two kills. Emmalee Putnam and Liahna North each had a pair of kills. Bailey Mincy added one kill, while Marlle Jakupovic and Naomi Dawson had one ace each.
Saddle Ridge earns road sweep
The Lady Mustangs claimed a varsity win at Chattanooga Valley on Tuesday, 25-13 and 25-16, while the JV squad posted a 25-18, 25-15 win over the Lady Eagles.
Caydence Tinklepaugh had seven aces in the win, while adding three digs, an assist and a kill. Lydia Haggard had six aces and one dig. Macee Casteel finished with six kills and a dig. M.K. Thurman recorded four assists and Mary Alice had three digs and one kill.
Kennedy McNabb had five digs, two kills and an ace and Lanie Hamilton added five digs, one ace and a kill. Cheyenne Swanson picked up two assists, two digs and a kill. Addison McNabb had two digs and one kill. Brynna Frederickson finished with two digs and one ace and Olivia White added one dig and one kill.
Allie Young had six digs and three aces for CVMS, while Georgia Mae Anderson had three tips.
In the JV match, Jasmin Felipe had eight aces, five digs, two assists and two kills for the Navy-and-Red. Anabelle Penland added 11 digs, four aces and one kill. L.C. Mullaly finished with three assists, two aces, a dig and a kill. Della Harris had four kills, two assists and two digs and Campbell Crutcher collected two aces, a dig and a kill.
Other contributors included Grace Gamel (2 kills, 1 assist), Gracie Pierce (2 kills, 1 dig) and Alexa Cannon (1 ace, 1 dig, 1 kill).
CVMS head coach Jennifer Hobbs named Natalie Johnson and Bryleigh Tate as standouts.
Gordon Lee gets past Ringgold
The Lady Trojans continued their winning ways with a 25-20, 25-17 victory over the Lady Tigers in a match in Chickamauga on Tuesday.
Individual statistics for Gordon Lee were not available as of press time.
Standouts for Ringgold included Maddox Hollingsworth, who had seven assists, three aces and four hits. Kayleigh Carpenter picked up nine assists, seven hits and two aces and Faith Kiesling had 15 assists, four hits and an ace. Brooke Baldwin and Emma Varnell both added one ace.
JV match information was not available.
Heritage rolls on the road
The Lady Generals controlled the action all night and posted a 25-10, 25-7 victory at Trion in an NGAC contest on Tuesday.
Georgia Taylor and Lexi Berry had five aces each with Berry adding three kills. Ava Davey had three kills and two aces, while Lauren Yarbrough had one kill to go with three aces.
In the JV match, Heritage scored a 25-16, 25-4 win behind nine aces from Areanna Williams, six aces from Madison Sertel and three aces by Adalyn Kissner.