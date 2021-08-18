The Rossville Middle School volleyball teams welcomed in Trion on Tuesday for a battle of the Bulldogs and it was the girls from Chattooga County scoring the victory in the varsity contest, 25-18 and 25-17.
Taylin Parkman had five aces for Rossville, who dropped to 0-2 on the season. Shea Crowley collected three aces, two kills and a dig, while Kinsley Smith recorded three assists. Naomi Dawson and Marlee Jakupovic had one ace apiece with McKenzey Moore picking up one dig.
Trion also won the junior varsity match in three sets, 28-26, 17-25 and 15-11.
Jaden Rader served up 10 aces in defeat for Rossville, followed by Amee Brown with seven aces and a kill. Hope Nelson had four aces and a kill. Liahna North hammered home five kills and recorded an ace, while Vega Miller ended the match with two aces.