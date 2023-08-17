Rossville Bulldogs

The Rossville Lady Bulldogs dropped to 0-2 on the season after a straight-sets loss to Christian Heritage in Dalton on Wednesday, 25-14 and 25-14.

Savannah Hannah had two aces and two kills for Rossville. Baylie Dye added one kill, while Jaden Rader, Rory Till and Bailey Harris had one ace each.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In