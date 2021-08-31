The Rossville Lady Bulldogs welcomed in GPS from Chattanooga for a border battle on Monday and it was the visiting Bruisers leaving town with a sweep by scores of 25-9 and 25-5.
Taylin Parkman had an ace and a kill for Rossville. Shea Crowley recorded one kill and one dig. McKenzey Moore collected two digs, while the stats were rounded out by an assist from Kinsley Smith and a dig by Cameron Roe.
The JV Lady Bulldogs fell 25-21 and 25-19 in their match.
Hope Nelson and Liahna North each had five aces for Rossville, while Kailyn Brown served up three aces and added a dig.