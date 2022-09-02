MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Ringgold wins thriller against LaFayette By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Sep 2, 2022 46 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Ringgold varsity team needed three sets to stave off a gritty LaFayette squad, 25-22, 19-25, 26-24, Thursday night in Ringgold.Natalie Crane, Lyla Watson and Emaline Sink were named as standouts for the Lady Tigers.Ringgold (3-1) will head to Rock Spring to face Saddle Ridge on Thursday, while LaFayette (0-5) will get set for a home meeting with Rossville that same day.LaFayette claimed the win in the JV match, 25-23 and 25-18.Individual statistics were not available as of press time. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians Huntsville, Ala., men arrested in Walker County murder investigation Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Aug. 26, to Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Staten Island-based NYC streetwear brand offers opulent line of hats and hoodies 1 hr ago Spend your Labor Day weekend with one of these adoptable pets: September 3-4 1 hr ago Nominees sought by the SIEDC for annual "Community Health Hero" Award 1 hr ago You've seen her on Hallmark, SNL -- and as an NHL dancer. A Staten Island daughter lives her dream with a music career and a new album. 1 hr ago Fort Worth-based Bell gunning for deal to supply army aircraft of the future 1 hr ago