The Ringgold varsity team needed three sets to stave off a gritty LaFayette squad, 25-22, 19-25, 26-24, Thursday night in Ringgold.

Natalie Crane, Lyla Watson and Emaline Sink were named as standouts for the Lady Tigers.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

