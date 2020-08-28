The Ringgold Lady Tigers picked up their second win of the week with a 25-7, 25-17 win at Dade County on Thursday.
Brooke Baldwin led the way with 12 aces. Maddox Hollingsworth recorded with five aces, five hits and five assists. Emma Varnell finished with five aces, five assists and four hits. Kinsey Miller collected three aces, a hit and one assist, while five assists and one hit from Adyson Stoner and six hits and four assists from Jacey Woodard rounded out the stats.
Ringgold's JV squad suffered a three set loss. They won the first set, 25-18, but lost 25-18 in the second set before Dade squeezed past them in the third-set tiebreaker, 15-13.
Kiley Scott recorded six aces, a hit and an assist in the loss, while Sadie Prichard and Lyla Watson both had two aces.