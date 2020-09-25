The Ringgold Lady Tigers powered past LaFayette, 25-13, 25-14, in Thursday's regular season finale. Kaylie Hampton had nine aces, eight assists and three hits in the win. Brooke Baldwin picked up one ace to go with a dozen assists and 18 hits. Kayleigh Carpenter added 10 assists and 10 hits, while Maddox Hollingsworth added 10 assists, four aces and three hits.
Emma Varnell recorded 17 assists, nine hits and one ace. Faith Kiesling had 14 assists, four aces and three hits, while Noel Fries picked up two assists and an ace.
Ringgold will be the No. 4 seed in next week's NGAC Tournament, which begins on Monday. They will face LaFayette again in the first round as the Lady Ramblers finished as the No. 5 seed.
LaFayette took the JV match, 25-13, 25-13.
Ringgold got four aces, two assists and eight free balls from Kiley Scott, while Adyson Stoner hd three assists, two aces and got to six free balls. Natalie Crane had two aces and two assists, while Brylee Gann had one hit and collected four free balls.
Also contributing was Sadie Prichard (two hits, one free ball), Estelle Warr (two free balls), Layla Watson (one assist, two free balls).
Individual statistics for LaFayette had not been provided as of press time.