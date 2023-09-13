Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Middle School Lady Tigers scored a 25-15, 25-12 varsity win over visiting Dade on Tuesday night.

Avril Garzone controlled the service line with 11 aces on 17 serves. Meanwhile, Emaline Sink had 11 attacks and recorded six kills.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

