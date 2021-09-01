The Ringgold Lady Tigers took a two-set varsity win over county rival Heritage on Wednesday, 25-14, 25-20, to improve to 3-0 on the season and 3-0 in NGAC play.
Mattox Hollingsworth served up nine aces to go with a pair of kills. Karis Neff had five aces and three kills and Aleia Harris recorded four kills and an ace.
Heritage dropped to 1-1 overall with the loss.
In the JV match, the Blue-and-Gold got nine aces from Lyla Watson and six aces and a kill from Bailee Bowman in a 25-8, 25-19 victory.
London Franklin had three aces. Brylee Gann picked up three kills, two blocks and two aces, while Emaline Sink had five digs and a kill.
Individual statistics for Heritage's teams had not been provided as of press time.
Heritage will host Rossville on Thursday, but Ringgold's match at LaFayette has been called off. A possible make-up date was unknown as of press time.