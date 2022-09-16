The Ringgold Lady Tigers hosted Rossville in a league match on Thursday and posted a 25-4, 25-8 victory.
Emaline Sink had three aces among her 15 service points. Natalie Crane had nine service points and five aces and Bailee Bowman had eight service points and two aces, while Ada Garrard led Ringgold with four kills.
Jordyn Chapman, Kinsley Smith, Shea Crowley and Taylin Parkman each had an ace for the Lady Bulldogs. Naomi Dawson recorded a kill and a dig, while Brylee Graham had one dig.
Ringgold (4-3) will play at Trion on Tuesday, while Rossville (4-6) will be at Lakeview that same afternoon.
The Lady Tigers also won the JV match by scores of 25-9 and 25-7.
Ariel McNabb served 18 consecutive points in the opening set, including eight aces, while adding nine more straight service points in the second set with six aces. Gracelee Thorton and Addison Goza were also named as standouts for their hitting at the net.
Rossville got three digs from Mili Hernandez, an ace from Gemma Berry, and a kill and three digs from Lilah Ronda. Also getting on the stat sheet was Cadence Richards (one kill, two digs), Savannah Hannah (one dig), and Angela Cronnon (one kill).
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.