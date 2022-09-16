Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers hosted Rossville in a league match on Thursday and posted a 25-4, 25-8 victory.

Emaline Sink had three aces among her 15 service points. Natalie Crane had nine service points and five aces and Bailee Bowman had eight service points and two aces, while Ada Garrard led Ringgold with four kills.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

