The Ringgold Lady Tigers staked their claim as one of the favorites to win the NGAC Tournament next week by roaring past Trion in two sets, 25-12 and 25-15.
Aleia Harris had 16 service points on the night and picked up nine aces. Karis Neff had eight kills and Natalie Crane recorded eight assists.
Ringgold (7-1) is set to face Dalton at home later this afternoon.
The Lady Tigers also won the JV match by scores of 25-18 and 25-16 behind eight aces from Lyla Watson and six aces and five kills from Brylee Gann.