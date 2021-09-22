Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers staked their claim as one of the favorites to win the NGAC Tournament next week by roaring past Trion in two sets, 25-12 and 25-15.

Aleia Harris had 16 service points on the night and picked up nine aces. Karis Neff had eight kills and Natalie Crane recorded eight assists.

Ringgold (7-1) is set to face Dalton at home later this afternoon.

The Lady Tigers also won the JV match by scores of 25-18 and 25-16 behind eight aces from Lyla Watson and six aces and five kills from Brylee Gann.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

