The Ringgold Middle School volleyball team finally got their 2021 season going on Tuesday night and cruised to a 25-11, 25-6 home victory over Chattanooga Valley.
Karis Neff had six aces and two kills for the Lady Tigers, followed by Adyson Stoner with five aces, and Kiley Scott with four aces. Kayleigh Carpenter chipped in with three kills.
Georgia Mae Anderson had three hits and one dig for the Lady Eagles. Sky Cochran finished with two service points and one kill, and Tatum Myers had one ace and one service point. Also getting on the stat sheet for CVMS was Trinity Silmon (one kill) and Gracie Pierce (one service point).
Ringgold's JV team also won, albeit in a closer match, 25-17 and 25-22.
Bailee Bowman collected eight aces and five kills in the win, followed by four aces from Sadie Pritchard, and three kills and two aces from Lyla Watson.
CVMS was led by Bryleigh Tate with four service points and three digs, and Jaiden Duran with three service points. Cochran picked up two service points and three digs, while Jordin Duran added one service point and two digs.