Ringgold needed three sets, but outlasted rival Lakeview, 24-26, 25-9, 27-25, Tuesday afternoon in Ringgold.
Aleia Harris, Natalie Crane and Emaline Sink were named as standouts by head coach Annie O'Dell as the Lady Tigers improved to 4-1 in NGAC play.
McKinley Slatton had 14 service points, eight kills and four digs for Lakeview (3-4). Kynidie Gaffin had seven service points, while Montana Noblitt picked up seven digs.
The Lady Warriors took the JV match in another three-setter, 25-20, 19-25, 15-13.
Arin Franks had four service points and three kills for Lakeview. Lily Stoker recorded five digs and Caydee Carroll had four digs.
Bailee Bowman led the Ringgold in digs, aces, and kills.