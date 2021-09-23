Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers stepped out of conference on Wednesday and dropped a hard-fought three-set match to visiting Dalton as the Lady Cougars won, 25-27, 25-14, 15-9.

Natalie Crane had 11 service points for four digs for Ringgold (7-2 overall). Kiley Scott added 10 service points, including 3 aces, while Mattox Hollingsworth had four kills to lead the team.

Ringgold's JV squad came up with a 25-20, 25-21 win as Lyla Watson had six aces among her 15 service points. Brylee Gann added four aces and three kills.

The Blue-and-White will close out the regular season this afternoon at Dade. The 2021 NGAC Tournament will begin on Monday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

