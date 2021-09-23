The Ringgold Lady Tigers stepped out of conference on Wednesday and dropped a hard-fought three-set match to visiting Dalton as the Lady Cougars won, 25-27, 25-14, 15-9.
Natalie Crane had 11 service points for four digs for Ringgold (7-2 overall). Kiley Scott added 10 service points, including 3 aces, while Mattox Hollingsworth had four kills to lead the team.
Ringgold's JV squad came up with a 25-20, 25-21 win as Lyla Watson had six aces among her 15 service points. Brylee Gann added four aces and three kills.
The Blue-and-White will close out the regular season this afternoon at Dade. The 2021 NGAC Tournament will begin on Monday.