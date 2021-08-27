The Ringgold and Gordon Lee Middle School varsity volleyball teams faced off in Chickamauga on Thursday, but it was the Lady Tigers eventually emerging with a 25-15, 20-25, 25-14 victory and improving to 2-0 on the year.
Mattox Hollingsworth led a big-time team effort with six assists, five kills, four aces and rock-solid defense, according to head coach Annie O'Dell. Aleia Harris had numerous digs and a team-high six kills, while Adyson Stoner, Kayleigh Carpenter, Natalie Crane and Karis Neff were praised by their coach for their tough serving, quick attacks and feisty defense.
Individual statistics for the Lady Trojans (2-1) were not available as of press time and no results for the JV match were provided.
Both teams are slated to be in action again on Tuesday. Ringgold will play host to Heritage, while Gordon Lee will travel the short distance to Rossville.