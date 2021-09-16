The Ringgold Lady Tigers moved to 5-1 on the season with a 25-17, 25-15 victory at LaFayette on Wednesday.
Aleia Harris had 10 points on serve and was the team leader in digs. Natalie Crane served up three aces and added several assists, while Kayleigh Carpenter added four digs and five big kills to pace the offense.
Gracie Rambo had a serving percentage of 90 for LaFayette, who dropped to 2-4 overall with the loss.
Ringgold will play at Rossville today, while LaFayette will hit the road for a trip to Dade.
Ringgold won the JV match, 25-20, 25-16, behind eight service points from Lyla Watson and seven service points from Bailee Bowman, who also led the team in digs.
Individual statistics for the Lady Ramblers JV were not provided as of press time.