Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Middle School volleyball squads dropped road matches at Berean Academy in Hixson on Monday.

The JV Lady Eagles lost 25-21 and 25-15, while the varsity club was defeated 25-20 and 25-13.

No individual statistics were reported as of press time.

OCA is scheduled to play tonight (Tuesday) at home against St. Jude.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

