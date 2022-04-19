MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: OCA falls in Tennessee By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Apr 19, 2022 53 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Oakwood Christian Middle School volleyball squads dropped road matches at Berean Academy in Hixson on Monday.The JV Lady Eagles lost 25-21 and 25-15, while the varsity club was defeated 25-20 and 25-13.No individual statistics were reported as of press time.OCA is scheduled to play tonight (Tuesday) at home against St. Jude. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now (be) caffeinated coming to Rossville Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, April 14, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, April 11, 2022 LaFayette Woman’s Club 2022-24 executive board announced Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Regent joins veterans of army's oldest formation for iftar 1 hr ago Palestinian Foreign Ministry praises Kingdom's 'brave stance' on defending Jerusalem 1 hr ago Foreign Ministry summons Israeli charge d'affaires 1 hr ago Kingfisher Soda ropes in Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan as brand ambassadors 1 hr ago Vistara unveils Summertime sales across domestic, international network. Details here 1 hr ago