The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles went into the ISC volleyball tournament as the regular season champions and the No. 1 seed, but endured a tough final match on Friday against No. 3-seeded St. Jude, who claimed the tournament crown on the Lady Eagles' own home court.
After defeating No. 4-seeded Grace Baptist earlier on Friday afternoon, Oakwood squared off with the Saints in the final. The two teams would exchange the first six points of the match, but St. Jude won 15 of the next 21 points to go up 18-9, prompting the Lady Eagles to call a timeout.
Coming out of the break, Oakwood scored four straight points, including an ace by Laney Tindell and kills by Samantha Harris and Lillee Mathis, and they continued to chip away at the lead, eventually pulling to within two at 22-20.
St. Jude won the next two points to put them one away from winning the first set, but a service error gave OCA a point and kills by Janey McCoy and Hallie Hall left the Lady Eagles one point away from tying up the set.
However, a long rally ended in a net violation against Oakwood, giving the Saints the first set by a 25-23 count.
The second set would not be as close.
Some tough, well-placed shots by St. Jude led to some early unforced errors by the Lady Eagles and things would begin to snowball from there, while a tough night from the service line also took its toll on the home team.
St. Jude stormed out to a 9-0 lead and used a run of five consecutive aces later in the set to go up 20-5 before Oakwood began to mount a brief rally.
Two kills by Mathis, one by Addison DeBord and another ace by Tindell, along with two errors by the Saints, cut the deficit down to 22-12. However, that would be as close as Oakwood would get as St. Jude clinched the title with a 25-15 victory.
Harris led the way with nine kills, while Mathis finished with four. Tindell had two aces on the night. Noelle Sullivan had an ace and a kill, while Hall matched McCoy and DeBord with one kill apiece.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.