Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles went into the ISC volleyball tournament as the regular season champions and the No. 1 seed, but endured a tough final match on Friday against No. 3-seeded St. Jude, who claimed the tournament crown on the Lady Eagles' own home court.

After defeating No. 4-seeded Grace Baptist earlier on Friday afternoon, Oakwood squared off with the Saints in the final. The two teams would exchange the first six points of the match, but St. Jude won 15 of the next 21 points to go up 18-9, prompting the Lady Eagles to call a timeout.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In