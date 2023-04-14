Thursday was another big night for the Oakwood Christian Middle School Lady Eagles as they swept both ends of a doubleheader against visiting St. Jude of Chattanooga.
OCA's junior varsity squad made relatively quick work of the Lady Saints in a 25-5, 25-22 sweep. Hailey Hickman torched the visitors with 13 aces to go with three free ball kills, while Ali Chapman put up three aces, two kills and one free ball kill.
Leila Evans recorded two kills, two digs and a free ball kill. Alizabeth Gray and Lila Foster each had two aces, while Foster picked up a free ball kill. Victoria Berck added one ace and one kill.
In the varsity match, the Lady Eagles needed some extra work to rally for a 16-25, 28-26, 15-10 victory.
Laney Tindell served up nine aces to go with four digs and Ruby Foster had three aces and kill. Aubrey Grunewald had a team-high five kills to go with two aces and a dig and Addison DeBord collected three kills.
Hickman, Hallie Hall, Noelle Sullivan and Fernanda Cruz each had an ace. Hickman also recorded two digs, while Sullivan added one.
Oakwood is scheduled to host the Bradley Knights from Cleveland, Tenn. on Monday.
