Oakwood Christian Eagles

Thursday was another big night for the Oakwood Christian Middle School Lady Eagles as they swept both ends of a doubleheader against visiting St. Jude of Chattanooga.

OCA's junior varsity squad made relatively quick work of the Lady Saints in a 25-5, 25-22 sweep. Hailey Hickman torched the visitors with 13 aces to go with three free ball kills, while Ali Chapman put up three aces, two kills and one free ball kill.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

