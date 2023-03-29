Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian varsity Lady Eagles scored an impressive home win against Belvoir Christian Academy on Tuesday, 25-14 and 25-10.

Samantha Harris recorded a team-high seven aces and hammered home three kills. Ruby Foster added five aces and Janey McCoy picked up four kills on the night.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

