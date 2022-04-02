Oakwood Middle School's volleyball teams concluded a busy week with a sweep of Tennessee Christian Prep School on Friday night in Chickamauga.
The Lady Eagles' junior varsity won its match, 25-9, 25-8. Laney Tindell had 13 service points in the win. Aubrey Grunewald picked up 12 service points, and Coralee Hise had seven in the second set to help clinch the match.
The varsity match also went the way of the home team, 25-12, 25-17. Olivia Harris, Chelsea Brodie and Hailey Weisberg each had 12 service points in the victory.
Oakwood's week began on Monday with a sweep of OLPH.
The JV team scored an impressive 25-6, 25-6 win as Noelle Sullivan had 22 service points. Hallie Hall finished with 10.
The Lady Eagles went on to score a close 26-24, 25-19 win in the varsity match. Bailey Chapman had 13 service points with Brodie adding nine.
The two teams split matches at St. Jude School on Thursday in Chattanooga.
Sullivan and Grunewald each had 13 service points in the junior varsity's 28-26, 25-15 victory. Hall picked up 10 service points in the win.
However, the varsity team would lose its match. The final score and the individual stats were unavailable as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.