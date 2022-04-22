Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Middle School volleyball teams concluded their regular seasons on Thursday with victories over Tennessee Christian Prep School in Cleveland, Tenn.

The JV Lady Eagles got the night off to a good start with a 25-9, 25-11 win before the varsity squad posted a 25-15, 25-15 victory to close it out.

Individual statistics had not been reported as of press time.

OCA will now turn its attention to the ISC conference tournament, which is set to be played at St. Jude School in Chattanooga next Friday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription