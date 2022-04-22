MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Oakwood sweeps TCPS By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Apr 22, 2022 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Oakwood Christian Middle School volleyball teams concluded their regular seasons on Thursday with victories over Tennessee Christian Prep School in Cleveland, Tenn.The JV Lady Eagles got the night off to a good start with a 25-9, 25-11 win before the varsity squad posted a 25-15, 25-15 victory to close it out.Individual statistics had not been reported as of press time.OCA will now turn its attention to the ISC conference tournament, which is set to be played at St. Jude School in Chattanooga next Friday. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, April 14, 2022 FOOTBALL: Woodall to play college ball in Minnesota (be) caffeinated coming to Rossville Catoosa school board recognizes JROTC cadet Three charged with arson Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories State auditor asks legislators to hold MWD accountable for hiring, ethics practices 45 min ago Suspect in Minnesota murder-suicide calls pre-teen victims ‘angelic’ in chilling Facebook confession 49 min ago Aqua employees pick up 200 pounds of trash during Walnut Beach cleanup 52 min ago McNeil's lawyers urge court to hear all evidence in innocence claim in 1998 murder 54 min ago Davenport firefighters investigate garage fire 55 min ago