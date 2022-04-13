MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Oakwood sweeps on the road By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Apr 13, 2022 15 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Oakwood Christian Middle School volleyball teams enjoyed a sweep of OLPH Tuesday night in East Ridge.The junior varsity Lady Eagles posted a 25-16, 25-23 win before the varsity club spiked the Lady Rams, 25-11, 25-16.No individual statistics had been reported as of press time.OCA is scheduled to host Berean Academy on Thursday. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now College will be Act II for Ringgold seniors Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, April 8, 2022 (be) caffeinated coming to Rossville Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, April 11, 2022 Grant covers tuition costs for students in high-demand career fields Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories This is the best sports bar in Pierce county, readers say 1 hr ago Deep-dish pizza, Italian beefs and hot dogs (no ketchup) at new Tacoma restaurant 1 hr ago Dealership stripes Ferrari to look like West Bloomfield police car 1 hr ago Woman accused of spitting on St. Clair Shores, Eastpointe police charged 1 hr ago Man pleads guilty to arson at former boss's house, burglary rampage at South Hill Mall 1 hr ago