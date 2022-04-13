Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Middle School volleyball teams enjoyed a sweep of OLPH Tuesday night in East Ridge.

The junior varsity Lady Eagles posted a 25-16, 25-23 win before the varsity club spiked the Lady Rams, 25-11, 25-16.

No individual statistics had been reported as of press time.

OCA is scheduled to host Berean Academy on Thursday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

