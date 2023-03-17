Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Middle School volleyball team picked up another victory on Thursday, this time against Belvoir Christian by scores of 25-20 and 25-13.

Samantha Harris had 12 aces and a pair of kills for the Lady Eagles. Addison DeBord had four kills and one ace, while Noelle Sullivan served up six aces.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

