The Oakwood Christian Middle School varsity lady Eagles improved to 2-1 on the season with a straight sets home victory over Normal Park on Tuesday.
OCA picked up a 25-23 victory in a back-and-forth first set and the second set was tied 6-6 when Andrea Parsons stepped to the line to serve for the home team.
Parsons would click off seven straight service points before Normal Park finally got back on the board. However, the visitors' run would last just one point as Presley Butcher went back to serve for the Navy-and-Gold with her team in front, 13-7.
Normal Park would never serve again as Butcher reeled off 12 consecutive service points, including several aces, as the Lady Eagles ran away to a 25-7 victory to clinch the match.
There was no junior varsity match and other individual stats were unavailable as of press time.
OCA will be back at home on Thursday to take on Silverdale Baptist Academy. The junior varsity match will begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity match at approximately 5:30.