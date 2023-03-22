Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles swept a pair of volleyball matches in Hixson on Tuesday.

The varsity Lady Eagles posted a 25-14, 25-15 win over St. Jude School, while the JV Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Saints, 25-7 and 30-28.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

