The Oakwood Christian Middle School volleyball teams each won a pair of recent matches.
The Lady Eagles JV team claimed two three-sets wins over Tennessee Christian Prep School and Berean Academy.
The Oakwood Christian Middle School volleyball teams each won a pair of recent matches.
The Lady Eagles JV team claimed two three-sets wins over Tennessee Christian Prep School and Berean Academy.
Against TCPS, Oakwood dropped the opening set, 25-19, but bounced back with a 25-20 win before a thrilling 16-14 victory in the third-set tiebreaker.
Leila Evans, Ali Chapman, Hailey Hickman and Carly Tankersley had three aces apiece with Tankersley adding a kill. Charli Crandall had one ace and two kills, and Alizabeth Gray served up an ace in the win.
Then against Berean, OCA took the first set, 25-7, but lost the second by a 25-18 count. However, the Navy-and-Gold took the third, 15-11, to clinch the win.
Chapman had a team-high nine aces to go with a kill and Victoria Berck added three aces and a kill. Evans and Gray each had two aces. Lila Foster had one ace, while Hickman, Evans, Hannah Byers and Evie Carrel all finished with one kill.
The OCA varsity swept their matches.
Against the Lady Hawks of TCPS, they earned a 25-15, 26-24 victory behind eight aces and four kills from Samantha Harris, three kills from Janey McCoy and two aces by Ruby Foster.
Addison DeBord added two kills and an ace. Lillee Mathis recorded a kill, while Noelle Sullivan and Laney Tindell each had one ace.
Then against Berean, Oakwood won in straight sets, 25-21 and 25-18.
Foster had the hot hand with six aces. Tindell recorded four aces to go with a dig, and Harris posted four aces, four kills and one dig.
DeBord collected three aces and two kills, Mathis had three kills and two digs, Sullivan served up an ace, and Aubrey Grunewald had one kill.
OCA is slated to host St. Jude of Chattanooga on Thursday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
Sports editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.