Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Middle School volleyball teams each won a pair of recent matches.

The Lady Eagles JV team claimed two three-sets wins over Tennessee Christian Prep School and Berean Academy.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

