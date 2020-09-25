The 2020 North Georgia Athletic Conference Volleyball Tournament will begin on Monday. The top eight teams in the 10-team league made the tournament field.
Heritage, Lakeview and Gordon Lee all tied for the regular season title with 8-1 records. All three will be declared tri-champions, but Heritage will be the No. 1 seed on a tiebreaker (fewest points allowed). Lakeview will be the No. 2 seed, followed by Gordon Lee at No. 3.
Higher-seeded teams will host the first round on Monday. Heritage will host No. 8 Rossville, Lakeview will welcome in No. 7 Trion, Gordon Lee will entertain No. 6 Saddle Ridge and No. 4 Ringgold will play host to No. 5 LaFayette.
The top two remaining seeds following Monday's matches will host matches on Tuesday and the finals are set for Thursday at LaFayette Middle School.