The 2020 North Georgia Athletic Conference Volleyball Tournament will begin on Monday. The top eight teams in the 10-team league made the tournament field.

Heritage, Lakeview and Gordon Lee all tied for the regular season title with 8-1 records. All three will be declared tri-champions, but Heritage will be the No. 1 seed on a tiebreaker (fewest points allowed). Lakeview will be the No. 2 seed, followed by Gordon Lee at No. 3.

Higher-seeded teams will host the first round on Monday. Heritage will host No. 8 Rossville, Lakeview will welcome in No. 7 Trion, Gordon Lee will entertain No. 6 Saddle Ridge and No. 4 Ringgold will play host to No. 5 LaFayette.

The top two remaining seeds following Monday's matches will host matches on Tuesday and the finals are set for Thursday at LaFayette Middle School.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

