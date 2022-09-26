Saddle Ridge moved on to the semifinals of the NGAC tournament with a home win over Rossville on Monday.
The second-seeded Lady Mustangs swept the seventh-seeded Lady Bulldogs by scores of 25-10 and 25-10.
Cheyenne Swanson had a big day with seven aces, seven digs, five kills and 11 assists for Saddle Ridge (13-1). Caylie Harrell finished with three kills. Caydence Tinklepaugh recorded four kills, seven digs and a pair of aces. L.C. Mullaly dished out 11 assists, two digs and two kills, while Della Harris had two aces, seven digs and a kill.
Anabelle Penland served up three aces to go with four digs and an assist. Jasmin Felipe added five digs, an assist and a kill. Sophy Tinklepaugh collected six assists and two digs. Serenity Hancock added three assists and one dig, and Grace Gamel had two kills and a block.
Taylin Parkman had three kills, an ace and 13 digs for Rossville (5-8). Naomi Dawson had two kills and two digs. Kinsley Smith collected six assists and one dig, while Jordyn Chapman had two digs and a kill.
Also getting on the stat sheet for the Lady Bulldogs was Brylee Graham (one dig), Marlee Jakupovic (one ace) and Shea Crowley (one kill).
Saddle Ridge will face sixth-seeded LaFayette (11-6) in a semifinal match at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ringgold Middle School. The Lady Ramblers knocked off third-seeded Lakeview on the road in the opening round.
No further details from the match were available as of press time.
The fourth-seeded Lady Tigers are also into the semifinals following a 25-11, 25-16 home win over fifth-seeded Heritage (9-8) on Monday.
Stating that all 10 players "contributed in a strong and confident way", head coach Annie O'Dell additionally praised Brinley Sampson for her play at the net and on the back row, along with Bailee Bowman for her aggressive serving during the match.
"If the players continue to work together, serve consistently and maintain ball control, they can go far in the tournament," O'Dell added. "They have the right stuff."
Ringgold (6-3), the host school for the semifinals and finals, will take on top-seeded Gordon Lee (11-0) in a 4:30 p.m. semifinal on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans defeated eighth-seeded Dade on Monday. No details from the match were available as of press time.
The tournament finals will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
Sports editor
