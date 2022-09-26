Saddle Ridge moved on to the semifinals of the NGAC tournament with a home win over Rossville on Monday.

The second-seeded Lady Mustangs swept the seventh-seeded Lady Bulldogs by scores of 25-10 and 25-10.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

