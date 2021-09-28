The North Georgia Athletic Conference volleyball tournament semifinals will be Tuesday afternoon at LaFayette Middle School.
Second-seeded Gordon Lee will take on third-seeded Heritage at 4:30, and top-seeded Ringgold will battle fourth-seeded Saddle Ridge at 5:30.
Gordon Lee advanced with a win over seventh-seeded Dade, while Heritage stopped sixth-seeded LaFayette. Saddle Ridge swept fifth-seeded Lakeview and Ringgold took over eighth-seeded Trion.
Check back later today for scores and stats from the first-round match-ups.