The North Georgia Athletic Conference volleyball tournament semifinals will be Tuesday afternoon at LaFayette Middle School.

Second-seeded Gordon Lee will take on third-seeded Heritage at 4:30, and top-seeded Ringgold will battle fourth-seeded Saddle Ridge at 5:30.

Gordon Lee advanced with a win over seventh-seeded Dade, while Heritage stopped sixth-seeded LaFayette. Saddle Ridge swept fifth-seeded Lakeview and Ringgold took over eighth-seeded Trion.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

