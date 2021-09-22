Lakeview's Lady Warriors moved to 4-5 overall with a 25-6, 25-14 victory over Rossville on Tuesday as Kynidie Gaffin served up five aces. McKinley Slatton had four service points, four kills and four digs, while Alja Rizvic had three service points, three aces, four kills and four assists.
Several players got on the stat sheet for the Lady Bulldogs (0-11). McKenzey Moore had four kills, an ace and a dig. Naomi Dawson had a pair of kills and Kinsley Smith dished out three assists. Taylin Parkman collected four digs, while Shea Crowley, Cameron Roe and Bailey Mincy all had one kill apiece. Roe also added a dig.
Lakeview won the JV match by scores of 25-11 and 25-15.
Lulu Parkhill served up six aces for the Lady Warriors, followed by four kills and two aces from Arin Franks. Alexis Sisson also aided the cause with three aces, three service points and three digs.
Rossville got three aces from Liahna North and two aces a kill from Marlee Jakupovic. Kailyn Brown had a kill and a dig, Bailey Barbee recorded a kill and Jaden Rader had a dig.