The Lakeview Lady Warriors hosted Saddle Ridge on Thursday and pulled out a pair of victories.
Lakeview's varsity team won 25-8, 25-16 behind 10 service points and five aces from Chloe Qualls, who also had a pair of kills. Jessy Blevins finished with eight service points and five aces, while Mercedes Thompson added five kills and three aces.
Lydia Haggard had two kills for Saddle Ridge. Caydence Tinklepaugh finished with eight digs and an ace. Mary Alice Ertz had six digs and an ace, while Macee Casteel picked up four kills and a dig. Cheyenne Swanson dished out 12 assists to go with three digs and a kill. Addison McNabb had five digs and one assist, while M.K. Thurman added two assists.
Lakeview needed three sets in the JV match, but scored a 22-25, 25-10, 15-11 win.
Kynidie Gaffin had eight aces among her 10 service points. Shaylie Maye picked up four aces and had seven service points, while Katie Vinyard had five service points and four kills in the win.
Jasmin Felipe and Della Harris had four kills each for the Lady Mustangs with Felipe adding four digs and an ace. Campbell Crutcher served up four aces to go with two kills and a dig and Anabelle Penland had 11 digs, three aces and a pair of kill.
Also contributing for the Lady Mustangs was L.C. Mullaly (five digs, two assists, oen kill), Grace Gamel (two kills), Cheyanne Catlett (two aces, two digs, one kill) and Alexa Cannon (two digs).