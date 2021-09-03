Lakeview Warriors

The Lakeview Lady Warriors enjoyed a 25-16, 25-12 home win over Dade as part of Thursday's action.

Alja Rizvic recorded five service points, three aces and three kills for Lakeview (2-3). Rylee Roden had four aces. Kynidie Gaffin had four kills and three aces, while McKinley Slatton dished out five assists.

The Lakeview JV team scored a 25-8, 25-23 decision behind the performances of LuLu Parkhill and Arin Franks. Parkhill was a serving machine with 11 aces to go with nine service points and six assists, while Franks hammered home nine kills and added a pair of aces.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

