MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Lakeview sweeps at Trion By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Aug 24, 2022 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lakeview Lady Warriors gave head coach Abigail Bray a proper birthday gift on Tuesday with a varsity/JV sweep of Trion in a pair of matches in Chattooga County.The JV squad won, 25-11 and 25-19, as Darlynn Abraham had 13 service points with two aces. Lily Stoker added four aces in the win.The varsity match saw Kynidie Gaffin serve 13 aces and collect two kills in a 25-9, 25-11 win. Montana Noblitt added eight aces and seven additional service points.The Lady Warriors will play host to LaFayette on Thursday. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now A look into the future of the old Hutcheson Hospital building in Fort Oglethorpe Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 A look into the future of the old Hutcheson Hospital building Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Merced County Sheriff's Office investigating possible homicide at park in Winton 56 min ago Area volleyball roundup for Aug. 23: McCook Central/Montrose sweeps Bridgewater-Emery to open season 57 min ago Hurricane forecasters watching two tropical waves this week 1 hr ago Germany's Continental suffers cyberattack, but operations unaffected 1 hr ago 76-year-old man killed in head-on crash with tractor-trailer on I-22 1 hr ago