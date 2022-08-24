Lakeview Warriors

The Lakeview Lady Warriors gave head coach Abigail Bray a proper birthday gift on Tuesday with a varsity/JV sweep of Trion in a pair of matches in Chattooga County.

The JV squad won, 25-11 and 25-19, as Darlynn Abraham had 13 service points with two aces. Lily Stoker added four aces in the win.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

