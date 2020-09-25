The Lakeview Lady Warriors capped the NGAC regular season with a 25-10, 25-20 win over Chattanooga Valley on Thursday.
Mercedes Thompson had four kills and three aces in the victory. AnnaBelle Davis racked up five service points and three kills, while Chloe Qualls added five service points, four kills and two digs.
In the JV match, Lakeview posted a 25-14, 25-14 win behind nine aces, two kills and three service points from McKinley Slatton. Rylee Roden had three service points with four digs and Kynidie Gaffin collected four aces.
Individual statistics for CVMS had not been provided as of press time.
Lakeview will be the No. 2 seed for next week's NGAC tournament and will host No. 7 Trion on Monday in a first-round match. Chattanooga Valley did not make the eight-team field.