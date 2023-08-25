Lakeview Warriors

The Lakeview Lady Warriors loaded up the buses for Flintstone on Thursday and returned home with a 25-6, 25-10 win over Chattanooga Valley.

Individual statistics for Lakeview were not available as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In