Lakeview Warriors

The Lakeview Lady Warriors scored a three-set varsity win at Trion on Tuesday.

Lakeview dropped a 25-22 decision in the opening set, but rallied to win the final two sets, 25-8 and 25-17.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

