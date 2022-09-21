The Lakeview Lady Warriors moved to 8-5 on the year with a 25-16, 25-17 home win over Rossville on Tuesday.
LuLu Parkhill served up eight points, including six aces, and added eight assists for the winners. Kynidie Gaffin had five kills and four digs. Montana Noblitt added five aces, while Caydee Carroll had four kills, three service points and a pair of aces.
As for Rossville (4-7), Shea Crowley had a team-high four aces, while adding a kill, a dig and a block. Marlee Jakupovic had three kills, an ace and a dig. Brylee Graham added seven digs and one assist, while Naomi Dawson finished with five assists, four digs and two kills.
Taylin Parkman ended the day with seven digs, two kills, one ace and one assist with Jordyn Chapman picking up two aces and one dig.
Lakeview will close out the regular season at Heritage on Thursday, while Rossville will host Trion. The NGAC tournament is set to begin this Monday.
In the night's JV match, Lakeview posted a 25-7, 25-11 victory behind seven service points and four aces from Lily Stoker, five service points from Alexis Sisson and two kills by Ally Burke.
Individual stats for Rossville were not available as of press time.
