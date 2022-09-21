Lakeview Warriors

The Lakeview Lady Warriors moved to 8-5 on the year with a 25-16, 25-17 home win over Rossville on Tuesday.

LuLu Parkhill served up eight points, including six aces, and added eight assists for the winners. Kynidie Gaffin had five kills and four digs. Montana Noblitt added five aces, while Caydee Carroll had four kills, three service points and a pair of aces.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

