The Lakeview Lady Warriors went on the road and collected a 25-12, 25-16 win at Chattanooga Valley on Thursday.
LuLu Parkhill and Bryleigh Gray each had six service points. Parkhill also added two kills and Gray had one plus a block, while Kynidie Gaffin finished with six kills and three aces.
For the Lady Eagles, Jaiden Duran had four points off serve with seven digs and three kills. Ella Camper added five digs and one tip with Eloise Evans adding one service point and one tip. Johnna Patterson had two service points, Jordin Duran added one, while Bryleigh Tate and Hannah Hood were praised by head coach Jennifer Hobbs for their defense on the back row.
Lakeview (6-3) will host Ringgold on Tuesday, while CVMS (2-5) will get ready to entertain Gordon Lee that same afternoon.
Lakeview also got past CVMS in the JV match, 25-8, 14-25 and 15-13.
Gabby DeForest had five service points, two aces and a kill for Lakeview, while the stat line for both Darlynn Abraham and Alexis Sisson featured four service points, one ace and one kill.
Jordin Duran had eight points off serve for the Lady Eagles with two aces and two digs. Patterson added three service points with one ace and two kills. Mollie Parris had four points off serve with a kill and a tip. Kinley finished with three service points and Vesta McMichael added two.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.