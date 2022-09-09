Lakeview Warriors

The Lakeview Lady Warriors went on the road and collected a 25-12, 25-16 win at Chattanooga Valley on Thursday.

LuLu Parkhill and Bryleigh Gray each had six service points. Parkhill also added two kills and Gray had one plus a block, while Kynidie Gaffin finished with six kills and three aces.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In