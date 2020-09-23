The Lakeview Lady Warriors varsity team moved to 7-1 on the season with a thrilling three-set win over Ringgold on Tuesday, 24-26, 25-20, 25-22.
Madison Bowman had 13 service points, while Jessy Blevins and Chloe Qualls each added seven for the winners. Qualls also recorded five kills and eight digs. Mercedes Thompson collected eight kills and six digs, while AnnaBelle Davis had six kills.
The Lady Warriors fell in the JV match, 25-19, 25-23. Katie Vinyard had six kills for Lakeview. Rylee Roden finished with seven service points, three aces and three digs, while Kynidie Gaffin had three aces and seven digs.
Individual statistics for Ringgold had not been provided as of press time.