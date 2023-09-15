Lakeview Warriors

The Lakeview Lady Warriors battled rival Ringgold in Fort Oglethorpe on Thursday night, but endured a 25-18, 25-22 varsity loss to the Lady Tigers.

Lilly Stoker had 11 digs for Lakeview, while Ava Headrick and Karis McCarver finished with nine apiece.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In