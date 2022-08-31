Lakeview Warriors

The Lakeview Lady Warriors got 11 service points from LuLu Parkhill and six digs by Montana Noblitt in a 25-17, 25-19 road win at Dade on Tuesday.

Lakeview improved to 5-2 with the victory heading into a home match with Saddle Ridge on Thursday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

