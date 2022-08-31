MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Lakeview downs Dade By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Aug 31, 2022 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lakeview Lady Warriors got 11 service points from LuLu Parkhill and six digs by Montana Noblitt in a 25-17, 25-19 road win at Dade on Tuesday.Lakeview improved to 5-2 with the victory heading into a home match with Saddle Ridge on Thursday.Lakeview won the JV contest, 25-10 and 25-23. Darlynn Abraham had six service points and two aces, while Lily Stoker recorded five service points and four digs. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Huntsville, Ala., men arrested in Walker County murder investigation Rossville man shot, dies at hospital Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories DA boosts NVizcaya citrus sector 1 hr ago Police chief ambushed in Maguindanao 1 hr ago Flood mitigation on Flagstaff's Museum Fire scar still in need of a 'real test' 1 hr ago Florida Holocaust Museum reacts to hate, says ‘resilience’ is way forward 1 hr ago Death Valley could see the hottest-ever September day recorded on Earth this week 1 hr ago