Lakeview Warriors

The Lakeview Lady Warriors got back to .500 mark on the season with a 25-18, 25-12 win over Dade Thursday in Fort Oglethorpe.

Gabby DeForest had eight aces and five assists, while Ava Headrick added five kills and three aces.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In