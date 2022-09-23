MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Lakeview closes with win at Heritage By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Sep 23, 2022 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lakeview Lady Warriors will head to the NGAC tournament with a little extra momentum following a 25-12, 25-13 win at Heritage on Thursday in what was the regular season finale for both teams.Bryleigh Gray had eight kills and three blocks to go with two service points in the victory. Ava Bedard and Montana Noblitt both collected six service points with Noblitt adding an ace.Lakeview is now 9-5 on the season, while Heritage dropped to 9-7.Heritage won the JV match, 25-19 and 25-21.Individual stats for the Lady Generals were not available.Lily Stoker had 10 digs for LMS. Gabby DeForest served up three aces and Karis McCarver added six digs. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Sept. 16, to Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 Two charged with trafficking in fentanyl near Rossville Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Sept. 21, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Hazel Crest in talks to annex Calumet Country Club property eyed for development, jettisoned by Homewood 40 min ago Red Poppy Bistro in downtown Elgin closed by owner citing problems with city 'government policies and ordinances' 41 min ago Flathead hosts Hellgate in battle of 1-3 teams 41 min ago Simmons' tea | Sports Daily Newsletter 40 min ago Evergreen killer given 35 years for mitigated deliberate homicide 40 min ago