Lakeview Warriors

The Lakeview Lady Warriors will head to the NGAC tournament with a little extra momentum following a 25-12, 25-13 win at Heritage on Thursday in what was the regular season finale for both teams.

Bryleigh Gray had eight kills and three blocks to go with two service points in the victory. Ava Bedard and Montana Noblitt both collected six service points with Noblitt adding an ace.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

