The LaFayette Lady Ramblers improved to 3-4 after a 25-7, 25-9 victory over Chattanooga Valley on Tuesday night.
Gracie Rambo had 12 aces and served at a 100 percent clip, while Hannah Thorton and Scout Taylor had two aces apiece.
Chattanooga Valley (2-7) got four service points and an ace from Jaiden Duran, while Georgia Mae Anderson had three service points and an ace.
LaFayette also won the JV match, 25-19, 25-12. Individual statistics for the Lady Ramblers were not available as of press time.
Sky Cochran had five aces on nine service points for CVMS. Eloise Evans added two aces on four service points, while Molly Parris had three service points and one ace.