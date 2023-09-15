LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers got five kills and five assists from Cambree White in a 25-11, 25-12 home win over Trion on Thursday afternoon.

Zoey Smith collected four kills and three aces and Alex Dodson had four kills and two aces. Payton Mast dished out seven assists to go with three kills and one ace.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In