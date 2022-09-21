Fresh off their Model tournament title this past Saturday, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers continued their recent success with a 25-21, 25-6 win at Chattanooga Valley on Tuesday.
The Lady Ramblers have now won 10 straight matches after an 0-5 start to the season. Callie Samples had three kills, three aces, four assists and one dig on the night. Jaslyn Capello recorded three kills, two aces, three assists and one dig. Jazlyn Mosley added two kills, while Tatum Myers had two aces and a kill. Cambree White served up seven aces and added an assist, while Zoey Smith finished with four kills, an ace and a dig.
Bryliegh Tate had four service points and a kill for the Lady Eagles. Elsi Wilhelm and Eloise Evans both had two service points with Evans recording a dig. Hannah Hood, Lupita Guiterrez-Reyes and Gracie Pierce served one point apiece, while Jaiden Duran led the defense with eight digs and two kills.
LaFayette (10-5) will host Gordon Lee in their last regular season game on Thursday, while Chattanooga Valley (2-8) will play at Saddle Ridge that same day.
The 2022 NGAC Volleyball Tournament will begin on Sept. 26.
LaFayette also won the JV match, 25-10 and 25-13.
Individual stats for the Lady Ramblers were not available as of press time.
Jordin Duran had three service points, five digs and an ace for the Lady Eagles. Mollie Parris collected five digs and one kill. Ashlyn Bradbury recorded seven digs and one service point, while Johnna Patterson added one service point and three digs.
