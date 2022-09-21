LaFayette Ramblers

Fresh off their Model tournament title this past Saturday, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers continued their recent success with a 25-21, 25-6 win at Chattanooga Valley on Tuesday.

The Lady Ramblers have now won 10 straight matches after an 0-5 start to the season. Callie Samples had three kills, three aces, four assists and one dig on the night. Jaslyn Capello recorded three kills, two aces, three assists and one dig. Jazlyn Mosley added two kills, while Tatum Myers had two aces and a kill. Cambree White served up seven aces and added an assist, while Zoey Smith finished with four kills, an ace and a dig.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In