The LaFayette Lady Ramblers moved to 2-3 overall after a 25-21, 25-23 victory over visiting Trion on Tuesday.
Scout Taylor collected three aces and four assists for the Orange-and-Black, while Gracie Rambo had two aces and one kill.
Updated: September 15, 2021 @ 2:59 pm
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
Sports editor
